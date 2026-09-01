Watch: Couple Uses <i>Dupatta</i> To Save Biker From Flash Flood

A biker caught in a sudden flash flood in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba was pulled to safety by a family who risked the strong current to help him. The incident took place on the Kakiara-Tunuhatti road in the Bharmala area of Bhatiyat after heavy rain late in the evening caused water to rapidly flood the road. The flow became so strong that the stretch resembled a raging stream.

Amid the chaos, a biker from Ghatashni's Mamla village became trapped in the fast-moving water and struggled to keep his balance. With the current threatening to sweep him away, a family nearby quickly stepped in to help.

Two women, including a newlywed, used a dupatta as a makeshift rope and extended it towards the stranded biker. He managed to grab hold of the cloth while the family members pulled him towards safer ground. Another person also joined the effort, helping the women bring him out of the dangerous stretch.

A video of the rescue has surfaced online, showing the women standing near the flooded road and carefully reaching out to the biker with the dupatta. The slippery conditions and powerful current made the rescue particularly risky.

Watch the video here:

The family's quick thinking and courage helped prevent what could have been a serious tragedy. Their actions have since drawn attention online, with many praising them for putting aside their own safety to help someone in distress.

One user wrote, "May God bless them empathy compassion is all what we need in this world to be Happy."

Another commented, "This newlywed couple, without wasting a moment, used the bride's dupatta as a shield to save the life of a mother's young child." A third said, "Marvellous. God sent messenger to save a life. Blessed are who care for others even at their own risk."

A fourth added, "God bless the family forever!"

(With Inputs from Subhash Mahajan)