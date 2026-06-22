Nabha Foundation Brings Punjab's Timeless Phulkari Tradition To Delhi

The Nabha Foundation has launched Handcrafting Heritage, a two-week exhibition celebrating the rich legacy of Punjab's iconic Phulkari embroidery tradition at Drishti Hall, The Kunj, New Delhi.

The exhibition, running from June 23 to July 6, showcases a curated collection of traditional and contemporary Phulkari creations, including apparel, stoles, dupattas, home furnishings, accessories and lifestyle products crafted by women artisans from across Punjab.

Phulkari, which dates back to 15th century Punjab and translates to "flower embroidery", was once at risk of decline due to lack of market access and changing consumer preferences. Since 2007, The Nabha Foundation has worked to revive the craft through structured training, quality improvement and direct market linkages.

The craft, known for its intricate embroidery worked from the reverse side of the fabric using counted thread techniques, has historically been associated with celebrations, cultural identity and storytelling.

The exhibition has been organised by The Nabha Foundation (TNF), a philanthropic organisation rooted in the legacy of the Khemka family in Nabha, Punjab. Through its Phulkari Traditional Textile and Craft Programme, launched in 2007, the foundation has worked to revive the traditional craft through artisan training, quality enhancement and market access initiatives.

More than 400 women artisans across Punjab are currently associated with the programme, helping preserve authentic Phulkari techniques while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Unlike mass-produced versions, the artisans linked with the foundation continue to follow the traditional approach, stitching patterns by counting threads instead of using printed guidelines.

"Handcrafting Heritage" will feature live embroidery demonstrations by master artisans, interactive sessions and storytelling experiences designed to offer visitors a closer look at the craftsmanship and cultural significance behind every embroidered piece.

Speaking about the initiative, Shubhra Singh, Executive Director of The Nabha Foundation, said that what began as an effort to revive a fading craft has evolved into a movement that not only safeguards a valuable cultural tradition but also supports dignified and sustainable livelihoods for women artisans.

The exhibition aims to create meaningful connections between artisans, designers, patrons and cultural enthusiasts while highlighting the continued relevance of India's traditional textile heritage in a contemporary context.

Exhibition Details

Event: Handcrafting Heritage

Venue: Drishti Hall, The Kunj, New Delhi

Dates: June 23 - July 6, 2026

Timings: 11 am to 8 pm