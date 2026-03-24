"Phulkari Of Punjab" Showcase At Crafts Museum In Delhi Tomorrow

The Nabha Foundation, in collaboration with HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL), will present "Phulkari of Punjab" at the National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy on March 25, celebrating the rich legacy and evolving identity of Punjab's traditional embroidery.

A centuries-old textile tradition practiced by women artisans in rural Punjab, Phulkari, meaning flower embroidery, dates back to the 15th century. The artisans trained by the Nabha Foundation practice the original techniques of darn stitches done by the count of threads and not by using any stamp or tracing on the cloth.

The showcase will bring together rare Phulkari Baghs, traditional shawls and dupattas, and curated textile displays, along with a collaboration between artisans and designer Pratima Pandey.

Pratima Pandey's collection, titled "Marzi", showcases Phulkari in modern designs, bringing the traditional craft into today's fashion.

For the past eighteen years, The Nabha Foundation has been working consistently towards reviving the Phulkari craft in its original technique.

The program currently supports sustainable livelihoods for more than 400 women artisans from below-poverty-line and marginalized rural families across Punjab.

Speaking about the initiative, Executive Director Shubhra Singh said the programme has evolved from a revival effort into a broader movement promoting sustainable livelihoods and cultural preservation.

The exhibition also reflects the foundation's larger work in rural development, women's empowerment and heritage conservation, highlighting how traditional crafts can adapt to modern contexts while sustaining livelihoods.