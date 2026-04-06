Delhi Showcase Puts Spotlight Back On Punjab's Phulkari Craft

The 'Phulkari of Punjab' showcase, presented by The Nabha Foundation in collaboration with HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL), concluded at the National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy in Delhi on March 25, bringing renewed focus to one of Punjab's most iconic textile traditions.

The exhibition featured rare Phulkari Baghs, traditional shawls and dupattas, and interpretive textile panels, offering visitors a glimpse into the craft's deep-rooted history and evolving identity. A key highlight was the artisan-designer collaboration with Pratima Pandey, where Phulkari was reimagined through contemporary silhouettes.

The showcase also featured archival textiles, curated displays and a panel discussion, with the runway presentation of designer Pratima Pandey's Phulkari-focused collection 'Marzi' as a key highlight.

Phulkari, which dates back to 15th century Punjab and translates to "flower embroidery", was once at risk of decline due to lack of market access and changing consumer preferences. Since 2007, The Nabha Foundation has worked to revive the craft through structured training, quality improvement and direct market linkages.

Today, more than 400 women are part of the programme, many of whom rely on Phulkari work as a primary source of income.

Unlike mass-produced versions, the artisans linked with the foundation continue to follow the traditional approach, stitching patterns by counting threads instead of using printed guidelines.

The partnership with HMEL, which started in 2023, has helped expand the reach of the work, including exhibitions like this one.

People who attended the showcase said it offered a clearer picture of how the craft has changed over time, from something used mainly in homes and ceremonies to something that is now finding space in contemporary design.

At the showcase, designer Pratima Pandey's collection 'Marzi' reflected a perfect blend of tradition and change, reinterpreting classic Phulkari textiles into modern garments while retaining their cultural essence.

Models and the creative team at the Phulkari of Punjab showcase in Delhi.

For many of the artisans involved, the bigger shift has been economic. The craft, once perceived as declining, now offers regular income and recognition.

The showcase, in that sense, was not just about textiles but about how a traditional skill has managed to stay relevant.