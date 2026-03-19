Drunk Woman Shouts, Screams, Brings Traffic To Halt Outside Gujarat Hospital

Chaos erupted outside the Sir Sayajirao Gaekwad (SSG) Hospital in Gujarat's Vadodara district on Wednesday evening as a woman, allegedly in a state of heavy intoxication, caused a major public disturbance in the middle of the road. The spectacle drew a massive crowd, bringing traffic in one of the city's busiest medical zones to a complete standstill.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman appeared to be severely under the influence of an intoxicant. She began shouting and creating a scene on the public highway, causing distress to commuters. Amidst the shouting match with passersby, the woman was heard making loud political proclamations.

The erratic behaviour led to long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road, causing a tense situation as ambulances and emergency vehicles struggled to navigate through the gridlock.

Police And Emergency Teams Intervene

Recognising the gravity of the situation and the mounting traffic congestion, local citizens alerted the emergency services. A team from the emergency response unit, along with a contingent from the local police station, rushed to the spot.

The police initially attempted to pacify the woman through verbal persuasion, but her agitated state made the task difficult. It took a coordinated effort by female police officers to eventually restrain her and move her off the road.

Medical Examination And Investigation

The police have taken the woman into custody and shifted her for a formal medical examination to confirm the level and nature of intoxication. Once the woman was removed from the scene, police personnel worked quickly to disperse the crowd and restore the smooth flow of traffic.