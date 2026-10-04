"Drunk" Truck Driver Charges With Dagger At Assam BJP MLA, Arrested

A truck driver who was allegedly under the influence attacked a BJP MLA in Assam's Sonitpur on Saturday. A video of the incident has been shared widely on social media.

Ritu Baran Sarmah, the MLA from Barchalla constituency, was with some party workers when the truck rammed a parked vehicle that belonged to a party worker. The incident happened in front of the MLA's office.

Sharma said he and the party workers spoke calmly to the truck driver and tried to defuse the situation, but the driver, who was allegedly drunk, pulled out a dagger from the truck and tried to attack them.

In the video, the driver was seen lunging at the MLA and his men despite a crowd trying to stop him.

Locals who had gathered there thrashed the driver, after which they handed him over to the police.

Sharma was not injured in the attack. However, a Home Guard and two party workers were reportedly injured.