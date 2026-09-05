Drunk Minor Molests Woman In Coimbatore, Stray Dogs Chase Him Away

Street dogs chased away an intoxicated minor in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore while he was molesting a woman in a deserted alley, drawing praise from social media users.

According to police, the incident happened on September 3 near Thudiyalur in Coimbatore. The boy, 16, has been detained by the Coimbatore City Police and has been put in a Juvenile Home.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows the minor, visibly intoxicated, lunging on the woman and molesting her. The dogs in the street keep barking at the boy and scratching his feet, in an apparent attempt to save the woman from him. The relentless barks finally make the minor let go of the woman, and the dogs then chase him away.

According to a senior police official who spoke to NDTV, investigations found that the 30-year-old woman has a mild developmental disorder.

The boy, before committing the sexual assault, had already set a shop on fire.

"A 16-year-old boy, under the influence of alcohol, broke into a shop and set it on fire on September 3 near Thudiyalur, Coimbatore. While investigating, we examined the CCTV and found he had molested a 30-year-old woman."

He said the incident happened at around 1:30 am on September 3.

"Investigation revealed the woman has a mild developmental disorder. She came out of her residence casually around 1:30 am and was molested by the boy. Stray dogs barked and he ran away," the police official told NDTV.

The minor has been detained under Section 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), Section 75 (sexual harassment), and Section 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Further investigations are underway.