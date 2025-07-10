Drunk Man Drives Car Into Tejashwi Yadav's Motorcade In Bihar, Arrested

A man has been arrested for taking his car into the motorcade of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav under the influence of alcohol in Patna district of dry Bihar, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place late on Wednesday when Mr Yadav, the leader of opposition in the state assembly, was passing through J P Ganga Path, Sultanganj police station SHO Manoj Kumar said.

"When the vehicle suddenly entered the convoy, it was promptly stopped by the personnel on patrolling duty. Upon investigation, it was found that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

"He is a resident of Mokama in Patna district. He has been arrested and booked under sections of the BNS and prohibition laws," the SHO added.

The sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.

