Drunk Man Drives Car Into Tejashwi Yadav's Motorcade In Bihar, Arrested

The incident took place late on Wednesday when Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of opposition in the state assembly, was passing through J P Ganga Path, Sultanganj police station SHO Manoj Kumar said.

The sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in Bihar in April 2016.
  • A man was arrested for entering Tejashwi Yadav's motorcade under the influence of alcohol
  • The incident occurred on J P Ganga Path in Patna district, Bihar
  • The driver was stopped by police personnel on patrolling duty
Patna:

A man has been arrested for taking his car into the motorcade of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav under the influence of alcohol in Patna district of dry Bihar, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place late on Wednesday when Mr Yadav, the leader of opposition in the state assembly, was passing through J P Ganga Path, Sultanganj police station SHO Manoj Kumar said.

"When the vehicle suddenly entered the convoy, it was promptly stopped by the personnel on patrolling duty. Upon investigation, it was found that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

"He is a resident of Mokama in Patna district. He has been arrested and booked under sections of the BNS and prohibition laws," the SHO added.

The sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

