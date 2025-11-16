Advertisement
Drunk Man Dials Mumbai Police Warning Of Terror Attack On Naval Dockyard

A probe found that the call, which was received in the morning, an official said.

Mumbai:

A man in an inebriated condition allegedly made a call to the Mumbai police control room warning about a possible terror attack on the Naval Dockyard in the southern part of the metropolis, an official said on Sunday.

A probe found that the call, which was received in the morning, was a hoax, he added.

"The caller claimed he was from Andhra Pradesh and that he had been tipped off by someone. The caller has been identified as one Jahangir, who was with his friend while making the call under the influence of alcohol," the official said.

The process of registration of a case was underway and no arrest has been made so far, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

