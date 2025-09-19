Drunk Man Bites Off Snakes Head After Attack In Andhra Pradesh, Sleeps Beside It

In a bizarre act of revenge, a man bit a venomous snake after it attacked him in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district.

Venkatesh, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, was bitten by a black krait snake while on his way home. In a shocking reaction, he immediately caught hold of the snake and bit off its head.

Locals say Venkatesh carried the dead reptile home after killing it and went to sleep with it placed beside him.

Around midnight, Venkatesh's condition began to worsen as the venom spread through his body. Alarmed family members rushed him to Srikalahasti Area Hospital, where he was given emergency treatment.

Venkatesh's current condition remains critical. He was shifted to Tirupati Ruia Hospital on Friday morning for advanced care. He is under close medical observation.

The incident has left locals horrified, with many describing it as both unbelievable and terrifying.