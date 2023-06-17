Drunk Kerala Cop Barges Into House, Creates Ruckus; Arrested

The drunk cop had barged into a house under the "influence of alcohol", police said. (Representational)

A Kerala civil police officer was allegedly attacked by a group of people in Palayam in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram after he "barged" into a house in an "inebriated" state on Friday morning.

Police said, the accused had barged into a house under the "influence of alcohol" and started to create a ruckus.

The alleged incident took place on Friday morning.

He has been identified as R Biju, a civil police officer of the Telecom Communication (wireless) Department of the Kerala police.

As per the police complaint filed by one of the family members, On Friday morning, Biju allegedly barged into a residence in Bakery Junction near Palayam. "He started to create ruckus inside the house," the complaint alleged.

"After hearing the noise, the neighbours come out and chased him away on the road," the police said.

Following the incident, police arrested the accused and started to question the people involved in the attack.

Police sources said that Biju has not reported to the office for more than a month.

