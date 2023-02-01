Drugs Worth Rs 2.68 Crore Seized In Manipur

The Custom Official also seized two packets containing 736 grams of opium. (Representational)

The Divisional Preventive Force of Imphal Customs seized Tablets valued at Rs 2.68 crore and packets containing 736 grams (gross) of opium, valued at Rs 1.46 lakh, informed Customs officials on Wednesday.

According to Customs officials, 26,800 WY Tablets and 2 packets containing 736 grams (gross) of opium were seized at Imphal West District, Manipur on January 30.

Earlier, on January 29, officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) intercepted a passenger at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and seized foreign currency notes valued at Rs 64 lakh from his possession, officials said.

The foreign currency (Euro and New Zealand Dollars) were concealed inside the handle of a trolley bag, the CISF said.

On Saturday, CISF's surveillance and intelligence staff noticed a passenger, later identified as Surinder Singh Rihal, acting in a suspicious manner at the check-in area near 'K' row, officials said in a statement, adding that he was supposed to travel to Bangkok by a Thai Airlines Flight.

Further, according to the statement, on random checking of his baggage, doubtful images of concealment of currency in 'the trolley handles' were noticed. The matter was informed to Customs officials at the departure terminal and the passenger was allowed to proceed. He was kept under physical and electronic surveillance.

Further, the passenger was not accepted for check-in by the airlines due to document issues. The matter was discussed with Customs officials and the passenger was intercepted by the Surveillance and intelligence staff of CISF at the check-in area and brought to International Departure Customs Office.

On thorough checking of his baggage at the Departure Customs office, foreign currencies (Euro and New Zealand dollars) were found concealed in the trolley handle of his two baggage. He could not produce any documents for carrying such a huge amount of foreign currency.

The passenger, along with the detected foreign currencies worth approximately Rs 64 lakh, were handed over to Customs officials for further legal action.

Further information is awaited.

