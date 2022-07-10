Drugs Worth Rs 10 Crore Seized In Assam: Police

Police intercepted a mini truck with a sticker - "on telecom duty" -at Borkaon Saturday night.

Drugs worth over Rs 10 crore, including five kgs of opium, have been seized from a vehicle in Assam's Kamrup district, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a mini truck with a sticker - "on telecom duty" -at Borka in the Kamalpur Police Station area on Saturday night and seized six kgs of drugs, including five kgs of opium, and 2000 tablets, Kamrup SP Hitesh Chandra Roy said.

He also stated that the driver and others in the vehicle managed to escape.

The drugs were hidden in the music system and spare tyre of the vehicle, Roy said.

The market value of the drugs and tablets is more than Rs 10 crore, the superintendent of police said.

"The driver and other persons in the mini truck managed to escape. We have launched an operation to arrest them," he added.

