Drugs Worth Over Rs 1 Crore Seized In Mumbai, 2 Arrested

The Mumbai police on Thursday arrested two suspects and seized 503 grams of MD drugs worth Rs 1.18 crore from a drug factory in the Lalji Pada slum area of the city.

A 24-year-old chemical scientist, identified as Noor Alam Mahboob Alam Chaudhary, was also arrested in connection with the matter, an officer said, adding that he is believed to be mastermind behind the chemical production.

Another suspect, identified as 30-year-old Abrar Ibrahim Shaikh, was also arrested for drug possession, the police said.

