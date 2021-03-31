Actor Ajaz Khan Arrested In Mumbai Drugs Case

The NCB has in recent months tightened the screws on the Bollywood-narcotics syndicate.

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today, a day after he was detained for questioning over restricted drugs found at his Mumbai home. He was taken into custody yesterday from the Mumbai airport upon his arrival from Rajasthan. The agency said it had found alprazolam tablets from his residence during searches in the city's Andheri and Lokhandwala areas.

Aijaz Khan is part of narcotics peddler Shadab Farooque Shaikh alias Shadab Batata's syndicate, the NCB has said. Shaikh was arrested last Thursday and over 2 kilograms of the banned mephedrone drug were recovered from him.

Revelations made by Mr Batata led the agency to Mr Khan who was questioned in the NCB's Mumbai office. Speaking to reporters outside the office, Mr Khan had claimed he was not detained but had gone to meet the officers voluntarily.

The NCB has in recent months tightened the screws on the alleged Bollywood-narcotics syndicate with searches, interrogations, and arrests being made in this connection. The investigations are linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death last year.

A number of industry A-listers, including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan have been questioned by the NCB during this phase.

The agency has also arrested a number of foreign nationals in recent days for possession of illegal drugs. For instance, on Monday it intercepted a Nigerian national and recovered 200 grams of Mephedrone from the Navi Mumbai area, ANI reported. On the same day, in Chennai, it took custody of six Sri Lankan nationals intercepted on a boat in Indian waters with 300 kilograms of heroin and a huge quantity of arms and ammunition, according to ANI.