Drones, Gliders, Hot Air Balloons Banned From Mumbai Skies Till July 29

Drones and hot air balloons will not be allowed to fly over Mumbai till July 29 (Representational)

No drones, remote-controlled micro light aircraft, paragliders, para motors, hand gliders and hot air balloons will be allowed to fly over Mumbai from today till July 29, an official said.

The Mumbai Police's prohibitory order, which the official said was a "regular" one, came in view of the possibility of misuse of such objects to target VVIPS, endanger the life of public at large, destroy public property and cause law and order issues.

The order also banned the unlawful assemblies of five or more people after information from various sources pointed to the likelihood of a breach of peace and disturbance to public tranquility from such gatherings, the official added.

The prohibitory order covers processions, the use of loudspeakers and other sound-amplifying systems, musical bands and bursting of firecrackers, he said.

However, weddings and funerals, statutory meeting of companies, clubs, assemblies in and around cinemas, halls, schools etc are exempt, the official pointed out.

