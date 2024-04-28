Drone From Pakistan Recovered In Punjab's Tarn Taran

In a joint operation, troops of Border Security Forces (BSF) and Punjab police recovered a drone adjacent to village Rajoke in Punjab's Tarn Taran District, officials said on Sunday.

BSF Frontier Punjab, in a post on X, said, "On 28th April 2024, based on information by BSF intelligence set up about the presence of a drone in the border area of Tarn Taran district, a joint search operation by BSF troops with Punjab Police was conducted in the suspected area."

"During the search operation, at about 11:00 am, troops successfully recovered one drone in broken condition from a farming field adjacent to village Rajoke in Tarn Taran District," it said.

"A reliable information and coordinated efforts of BSF and Punjab police resulted in yet another recovery of an illicit drone from across the border," it added.

