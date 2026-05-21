Dreams Vs Reality: Delivery Boy's Video Kissing Bat Wins Hearts

A video involving a delivery executive and a cricket bat has gone viral on social media, reminding people across India of the deep emotional bond they share with the game of cricket.

In the video, a delivery executive arrives at a customer's doorstep to complete a delivery. Just before leaving, he notices a cricket bat lying nearby. Drawn instinctively towards it, he picks up the bat and begins playing a few shadow shots, as if transported for a few seconds back onto a cricket field. Before walking away, he gently kissed the bat.

There was no background music designed for drama, no scripted dialogue and no promotional message. Yet the clip carried an emotion powerful enough to strike a chord with thousands of viewers.

For many, the video was not merely about a delivery worker holding a cricket bat. It became a symbol of dreams paused by life's realities. Social media users flooded the comments section, saying the man represented countless Indians who once spent their evenings on playgrounds dreaming big, only to later shoulder responsibilities of earning a livelihood, supporting families and managing life's struggles.

The now-viral video was shared by UTCA Chandigarh Cricket social media team member, Rishu Chopra, who came across the reel while scrolling through Instagram. The UTCA clarified that the individual featured in the video has no connection with the association and that the reel was shared purely because of the emotion and inspiration it carried.

As the clip spread rapidly across social media platforms, viewers began asking about the identity of the delivery executive. Many expressed a desire to gift him a new cricket bat or support him in some way.

But some of the most moving reactions went beyond material gifts.

"One can gift him a bat, but who will return the years he lost to responsibilities?" wrote one user, echoing the sentiments of thousands who saw their own untold stories reflected in the brief moment.