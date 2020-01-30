Dr Kafeel Khan Arrested In Mumbai Over "Inflammatory" Remarks In AMU

According to the FIR, Dr Kafeel Khan addressed around 600 students of the AMU and made provocative comments.

A complaint was registered against Dr Kafeel Khan on December 13 in Aligarh.

New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Wednesday arrested Dr Kafeel Khan from Mumbai for making inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 12 last year.

An FIR was registered against Khan on December 13 under Section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Civil Lines police station, Aligarh.

Kafeel Khan was scheduled to be present at the Mumbai Bagh protests at 11 am today. The indefinite stir by women protesters at Mumbai Bagh against the citizenship Act has entered the fourth day today.

