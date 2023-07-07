Doors Open For Those Who Have Faith In PM's Leadership: BJP Minister

The union minister was at an awareness programme organised by the Geological Survey of India. (file)

Days after eight NCP MLA led by Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra, union minister and BJP leader Raosaheb Danve on Friday said his party's doors were open for those who have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

On July 2, Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief minister in the Shinde-BJP government. Eight other MLAs of the NCP faction owing allegiance to him also took oath as cabinet ministers.

Asked about the BJP's one-time political rival joining the government in which the saffron party is a key constituent, Mr Danve said, "Our stand is clear - those have faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, can join us or become our allies. Our doors are open for them." The union minister was speaking to reporters after addressing an awareness programme organised by the Geological Survey of India regarding geological aspects of the world-famous Ajanta caves near Aurangabad in central Maharashtra.

If they are ready to follow the formula decided to run the government, they can join the BJP-led NDA, said Mr Danve.

Asked about speculation regarding BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde, Mr Danve said she has made it clear she is not joining any other political party.

"There are many people who spread rumours. She (Pankaja Munde) has clarified many times that she is not joining any other party," said the Lok Sabha MP from Jalna.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Ms Munde said she has never worked against the party's interest and asserted she wanted the BJP's ideology of (Jana Sangh leader) Deendayal Upadhyay and (former PM) Atal Bihari Vajpayee to remain intact as she had grown up on that sentiment.

The former state minister also said she planned to sue a TV channel which carried a false report about her meeting Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)