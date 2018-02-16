Don't Think Of Me As Prime Minister, But As Friend: PM Modi To Students The prime minister's 'Pareeksha Pe Charcha', ahead of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations, was held at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi. The Prime Minister's Office had received thousands of questions from students across the country, ranging from stress and parental pressure to yoga and how to deal with competition.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT PM Modi interacted with students from across India in a 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' ahead of their exams New Delhi: Addressing students from across the country today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was the pupil for the day and they the examiners. During his over-ninety-minute long interactive session, he stressed on the importance of self confidence and concentration in dealing with exam stress.



The prime minister's 'Pareeksha Pe Charcha', ahead of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations, was held at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi. The Prime Minister's Office had received thousands of questions from students across the country, ranging from stress and parental pressure to yoga and how to deal with competition.



"Today, I am a student and you are my examiner. You can give me marks out of 10 later. Don't think of me as the prime minister but as a friend," PM Modi said, responding to questions from the students gathered at the stadium as well as those who wrote in their queries and doubts.



Answering a question on how to handle the stress some students undergo even after preparation, Prime Minister Modi said, We all prepare honestly but if we don't have confidence, we tend to forget things at the last minute. Self confidence comes by challenging ourselves and working hard. We should always think of bettering ourselves."



"People think concentration is a major thing that has to be learnt. But that is not true. Everyone throughout the day does something which requires complete concentration," he said.





Addressing students from across the country today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was the pupil for the day and they the examiners. During his over-ninety-minute long interactive session, he stressed on the importance of self confidence and concentration in dealing with exam stress.The prime minister's 'Pareeksha Pe Charcha', ahead of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations, was held at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi. The Prime Minister's Office had received thousands of questions from students across the country, ranging from stress and parental pressure to yoga and how to deal with competition."Today, I am a student and you are my examiner. You can give me marks out of 10 later. Don't think of me as the prime minister but as a friend," PM Modi said, responding to questions from the students gathered at the stadium as well as those who wrote in their queries and doubts. Answering a question on how to handle the stress some students undergo even after preparation, Prime Minister Modi said, We all prepare honestly but if we don't have confidence, we tend to forget things at the last minute. Self confidence comes by challenging ourselves and working hard. We should always think of bettering ourselves.""People think concentration is a major thing that has to be learnt. But that is not true. Everyone throughout the day does something which requires complete concentration," he said.