Don't Think Of Me As Prime Minister, But As Friend: PM Modi To Students

The prime minister's 'Pareeksha Pe Charcha', ahead of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations, was held at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi. The Prime Minister's Office had received thousands of questions from students across the country, ranging from stress and parental pressure to yoga and how to deal with competition.
"Today, I am a student and you are my examiner. You can give me marks out of 10 later. Don't think of me as the prime minister but as a friend," PM Modi said, responding to questions from the students gathered at the stadium as well as those who wrote in their queries and doubts.
"People think concentration is a major thing that has to be learnt. But that is not true. Everyone throughout the day does something which requires complete concentration," he said.