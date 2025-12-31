"Don't Stop At One Child, Have 2-3": Himanta Sarma To Hindu Couples

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has sparked a fresh controversy after urging Hindu couples in the state to have more than one child, citing what he described as a declining birth rate among Hindus compared to religious minority-dominated areas.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Sarma said the ratio of childbirth was higher in minority-dominated regions, while it was steadily falling among Hindus. “In religious minority-dominated areas, the ratio of giving birth to a child is more. In Hindus, the ratio of giving birth to a child is coming down. There is a difference,” he said.

The chief minister said this was the reason behind his appeal to Hindu families to have more children. “That is why we are urging Hindu people not to stop at one child and give birth to at least two. Those who can, even have three children,” Sarma said. At the same time, he added, “We ask the Muslim people not to give birth to seven to eight, while we urge the Hindus to have more children. Otherwise, there will be no one to look after the house of Hindus.”

Earlier, on December 27, Sarma also spoke on population trends in the state, saying that the population of Bangladeshi-origin Miya Muslims could touch 40 percent in the 2027 census. He said that when he began his political career with the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), their population stood at 21 percent, which rose to 31 percent in the 2011 census.

“Their population is going to be above 40 percent. Days are not far when the future generation of Assamese people will see their population going below 35 percent,” Sarma had said.

He added, “They (Bangladesh) often say that northeast India should be cut off and annexed to Bangladesh. They do not need to fight a war to take northeast India. It will automatically go to them once their population crosses 50 percent.”

The chief minister had also referred to a recent demand by a Congress spokesperson for reserving 48 Assembly seats for Muslims, saying that there had been no opposition from the party. “The BJP demands reserving seats for Assamese people, irrespective of Hindus and Muslims. But Congress demands reservation of seats for Muslims,” Sarma said, adding that the Congress had not expelled the spokesperson because “the whole ecosystem of Congress is dependent on those people.”

Sarma's remarks underscore the ongoing political and social debate in Assam over migration, identity and citizenship, particularly in the context of past controversies linked to undocumented immigration from Bangladesh. The state has witnessed a sustained discussion on the demographic change, with differing views on its social and political implications.