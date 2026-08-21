"Don't Know If She's Dead": Mumbai Boy Stabs Woman, Confesses On Camera

In a shocking incident, a minor in Mumbai stabbed a woman after allegedly being provoked by her threats, and later recorded a video confessing to his crime.

The incident happened in the Dahisar area of Mumbai. The teenager had allegdly exposed a marijuana cultivation operation running inside a house. According to officials, the woman, identified as Suman Thakur, played a role in the illegal business.

At around 9 pm on Thursday, the minor stabbed the woman repeatedly with a knife, causing life-threatening injuries.

The incident at Lane No. 4 of Ganpat Patil Nagar, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Borivali MHB Police Station, comes days after an illegal marijuana cultivation unit was exposed.

The boy who stabbed the woman had a link in exposing the unit. According to him, the victim Suman Thakur was repeatedly threatening him and his family members after that incident.

A video of the aftermath of the incident, accessed by NDTV, shows the injured woman covered in blood.

What was more shocking is the fact that the accused minor did not run away from the scene after committing the crime. Instead, he pulled out his camera and recorded a video of himself confessing to the crime.

In the video, the boy said that he and his family members had filed a complaint against the people growing marijuana near a creek near their house but no action was being taken against them.

After the exposure, Suman Thakur allegedly came to the boy's house and began threatening him and his family.

"So I stabbed her. I don't know if she is dead or alive, but I did stab her," he said.

The Borivali MHB police arrived at the scene after receiving information about the incident.

An investigation has been launched based on the confession video. Police are probing every angle of the case, including marijuana smuggling and attempted murder.

(With inputs from Ruttik Ganakwar)