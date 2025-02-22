Trump Questions India Voter Turnout Fund Again; BJP Seeks "Deep State" Probe

The BJP has sought an investigation into alleged US funding of $21 million for voter turnout in India and "kickbacks". The BJP's call for a probe came after US President Donald Trump first raised the issue of the alleged funding, after he took over from former President Joe Biden.

The BJP alleged the money was used to sustain "deep state assets" in India.

President Trump on Thursday repeated his questioning of the US government's allocation of $21 million for voter turnout in India, calling it a "kickback scheme". He also spoke about $21 million for strengthening the political landscape in Bangladesh and $19 million for biodiversity in Nepal.

"And $21 million for voter turnout in India. Why are we caring about India's turnout? We got enough problems. We want our own turnout, don't we? Can you imagine all that money going to India? I wonder what they think when they get it," President Trump said at the Republican Governors Association meeting.

"Now, it's a kickback scheme. You know, it's not like they get it and they spend; they kick it back to the people that send it. I would say in many cases, many of these cases, anytime you have no idea what we're talking about, that means there's a kickback because nobody has any idea what's going on there. $29 million to strengthen the political landscape in Bangladesh. Nobody knows what they mean by political landscape. What does that mean?" he said.

"$20 million for fiscal federalism and $19 million for biodiversity in Nepal, $47 million for improving learning outcomes in Asia. What the hell do I care about? We got a lot. We got enough problems and all of this is terminated. We terminated this stuff and we're on the track. And by the way, there were so many others I could read all night long, but so many were so terrible, and were actually disgusting. And I know you're eating your dinner, so I didn't want to do that but we're draining the swamp," President Trump said.

Reacting to the US president's comments, BJP leader Amit Malviya alleged the said money was used to "sustain deep state assets" in India "who work to defend and deflect such revelations."

While sharing President Trump's video on X, Mr Malviya said, "A day after US President Donald Trump spoke about $21 million being sent to India for voter turnout, he has reiterated the charge. And no, he is not confusing it with the $29 million funneled into Bangladesh. This time, he has also mentioned kickbacks. Essentially, this money is also used to sustain deep state assets who work to defend and deflect such revelations. We are now witnessing the same pattern unfold in India."

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari called for a probe to find if Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and his party were the "beneficiaries" of the alleged kickbacks.

"Donald Trump for the second time has said that $21 million has gone to voter turnout in India. Calls it a kickback scheme. An investigation is a must to find out if Rahul Gandhi and Congress ecosystem were beneficiary of this kickback scheme," Mr Bhandari said on X.

Donald Trump for the second time has said that -"21 Million Dollar has gone to voter turnout in India"



Calls it a "Kick Back Scheme"



The US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) posted a list of cancelled US taxpayer-funded initiatives with a mention of $21 million earmarked for "voter turnout in India."

DOGE, headed by Elon Musk, announced cancelling a $22 million funding intended for "voter turnout in India" on February 16.

In a post on X, DOGE listed the number of spendings by US taxpayers that have been cancelled, including "$21 million for voter turnout in India."

On February 19, President Trump questioned the US' allocation of $21 million for voter turnout efforts in India, comparing it to concerns over foreign interference in American elections.

"21 million dollars in voter turnout - why do we need to spend 21 million for voter turnout in India? I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected. We have got to tell the Indian government... Because when we hear that Russia spent about two thousand dollars in our country, it was a big deal. They took some internet ads for two thousand dollars. This is a total breakthrough," President Trump said at a summit in Miami, Florida.

The US President said he has a lot of respect for India, and questioned the necessity of spending millions on voter turnout in a foreign country.

"I have a lot of respect for India. I have a lot of respect for the prime minister. He just left, as you know, two days ago. But we're giving $21 million for voter turnout. It's voter turnout in India. What about, like, voter turnout here? Oh, we've done that, I guess. We did $500 million, didn't we? It's called the lockboxes," President Trump said.

With inputs from ANI