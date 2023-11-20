Domestic Air Traffic Touches Record High With 4.5 Lakh Daily Passengers

The domestic air traffic touched a new high on Sunday as airlines carried 4,56,910 passengers, marking two "consecutive days of historic numbers".

On Saturday also, the air traffic number reached a new high of 4,56,748 passengers, according to official data.

"Post-Covid, India's domestic aviation's turnaround story has not just been overwhelming but inspiring as well. Positive attitude, progressive policies, and deep trust among passengers are taking it to new heights with every flight, every day," the civil aviation ministry said in a post on X on Monday.

There were 4,56,910 domestic air passengers and 5,958 flight movements on Sunday (November 19). The count was much higher than the 3,93,391 passengers and 5,506 flight movements recorded on November 19 last year.

Sharing the record numbers, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said there is no stopping the country from becoming the world's largest aviation market.

"The josh is high-est sir! India's air passenger traffic breaks the previous day's record, thus marking two consecutive days of historic numbers. More than a feat for the aviation industry, it is a collective achievement for the people of India.

"With this, there is no stopping us from becoming the world's largest aviation market!," he said in a post on X.

It was also the highest post-Covid air traffic for two consecutive days.

India is one of the fastest-growing civil aviation markets in the world and domestic air passenger traffic registered an annual growth of nearly 11 per cent to 1.26 crore in October.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai International Airport (CSMIA) on Monday said it recorded passenger traffic of more than 4.25 million in October, an 18 per cent growth compared to the year-ago period.

"International passengers at CSMIA alone witnessed a strong 20 per cent growth with more than 1.14 million passengers travelling, in comparison to 0.94 million same period last year," it said in a release.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)