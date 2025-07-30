On Camera, Pet Husky's Sudden Attack On Woman At Posh Gurugram Complex

A woman's walk inside a posh residential complex in Gurugram turned into a nightmare when a pet Husky attacked her and bit her hand. The chilling attack, which was caught on camera, shows the dog digging its teeth deep into the woman's hand and refusing to let go as its parent and the woman's companions struggle to free her.

The incident occurs amid a nationwide conversation about the stray dog menace, which has led to a rise in rabies cases and deaths. Earlier this month, a 55-year-old man died of injuries after a pack of stray dogs attacked him during a morning walk in a park in Delhi.

The Gurugram incident occurred on Sunday evening at a residential complex in the Gold Course Road area. A video of the incident shows a woman walking on the footpath along with her companions. On the same footpath, another woman is seen walking a pet husky. The woman on her walk is busy chatting with her companions.

Suddenly, the dog leaps at the woman, causing her to fall to the ground. The dog's walker, probably its parent, pulls the leash to bring it under control. But the husky does not let go of the woman's hand. Others kick the dog, hoping it would free the woman, but this does not work either. For at least 15 seconds, the dog's teeth are deep into the woman's hand, seen wincing in pain. Eventually, the dog is pulled away and the woman is helped back to her feet by her companions.

The incident is particularly concerning because it involves a pet dog. Earlier, several residential complexes in Delhi NCR have reported incidents of pets attacking other residents, prompting many to demand tough rules to regulate pets' movement on the premises.

Reports of a rise in stray dog attacks have drawn the Supreme Court's attention to this menace. The matter has also reached political corridors and Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to form a national task force to tackle the stray dog menace. Recently, 55-year-old Bhikhari Yadav succumbed to injuries after stray dogs attacked him during a morning walk in a Delhi park. The incident has triggered panic among morning walkers.