62-Year-Old Woman Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In UP: Police

A 62-year-old woman was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs while she was working in her field in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, police said.

Circle Officer Rajesh Solanki stated that the incident occurred in Salavatnagar village, where Munni Devi, the wife of Hukm Singh, was weeding a paddy field when the dogs attacked her.

The dogs tore at her body and scalp, fatally injuring her.

Villagers rushed to the field after hearing her cries and managed to drive the dogs away; however, she had already succumbed to her injuries.

Her body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the officer added.

