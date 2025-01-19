US Woman Killed, Husband Injured After Being Attacked By Dogs In Their Backyard

A 62-year-old deaf woman was left dead and her elderly husband was injured after being attacked by three dogs in the backyard of their home in the US. According to the New York Post, the incident took place on Wednesday at the couple's Missouri home. Police say they responded to the scene after the victim's 73-year-old husband fired gunshots into the air in an attempt to scare off the killer canines. When they arrived on the scene, they found the animals aggressively barking at the couple while surrounding them in their backyard.

The woman, who was hearing impaired, has been identified by her family as Gladys Anthony. According to the police, she was killed by three canines that descended on the couple's home around 11:45 in the morning.

"They took a chunk of her arm," Ms Anthony's daughter, Keisah Anthony, said. "Her legs were ate up. There was nothing that could be done to stop those damn dogs from touching her," she added.

When the cops arrived on the scene, the man was fending off the dogs with the broom and had previously fired shots in an attempt to distract the dogs, the outlet reported. The responding officers then pepper-sprayed the dogs, causing them to flee the scene.

The woman was heavily bleeding and was barely conscious when officers entered the yard. Authorities were able to pull the 62-year-old inside the home and provide aid before she was rushed to a nearby hospital. She later died during surgery, police said.

The 73-year-old man suffered several bites to his arms and legs.

"This was an absolute tragedy," said St. Louis police spokesperson Mitch McCoy. "We want people to feel safe in their neighbourhood. They have a right to feel safe in their neighborhood and we're gonna expect that," he added.

Also Read | Indian-Origin Man, 40, Arrested In US For Kidnapping, Beating Alleged Shoplifter

Police said that they tracked the dogs to a neighbouring home. The canines were seized by St. Louis City's Animal Control Division. The owner of the dogs, a 54-year-old man, is cooperating with police, authorities said.

"She was sweet. She was loveable. Everybody that knew her loved her," Ms Anthony's daughter said. "It's just crazy this happened to her like this. She didn't deserve it at all. Not one bit of it and now she's got grandkids who don't have their grandmother," she told the added.