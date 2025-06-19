Doctor Rapes Minor, Intruder Tries To Sexually Assault Student On Same Campus In Madhya Pradesh

A 35-year-old doctor has been arrested for allegedly raping a patient on the campus of a private medical college in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, police said on Thursday.

A second case has been registered after an intruder tried to sexually assault an MBBS student at knifepoint on the same premises, an official said.

According to Bank Note Press police station house officer Amit Solanki, Dr Roopam Jain had called a 17-year-old girl, who had met him with her parents for a medical condition two months ago, for a check-up and counselling on Tuesday.

Jain allegedly took the teenager to his residence inside the campus of the Amaltas Institute of Medical Sciences on Dewas-Ujjain Road and raped her, the official said.

The doctor was arrested on Wednesday for rape and other counts under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Solanki said.

In the second case, an unidentified person allegedly entered the girl's hostel on the same premises and tried to rape an MBBS student on Tuesday night.

The person sneaked into a student's room through an air duct when she was sleeping. He held a knife to her throat and tried to rape her, the official said.

Showing presence of mind, the student pretended to be fainting and asked him to fetch water, the Inspector said. When the man went to get water, she escaped and raised an alarm. The intruder, however, managed to flee, the official said.

A second FIR has been registered and a probe is underway, he said.

Suresh Bhadoria, director of Amaltas Institute of Medical Science, said that Dr Jain was dismissed on June 5 following a few complaints against him. He said the hospital is cooperating with the police.

On Thursday, students from the medical college protested, demanding better security on the campus and the arrest of the person who entered the girls' hostel.

