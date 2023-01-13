Doctor Dies By Suicide In UP's Lucknow, Probe Launched: Cops

The body has been sent for postmortem. (Representational)

A junior resident doctor from Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences allegedly died by suicide, informed police officials today.

The student, identified as Amit Nayak, was studying at Ram Manohar Lohia Institute. His body was found in Sector 14 of the Indiranagar area of Lucknow, DCP North Qasim Abdi said.

"After receiving no response from Nayak's room, his fellow doctor colleagues broke the door and retrieved his body," the DCP added.

"As per the preliminary investigation, the case appears to be a case of suicide. The case is being further investigated," Qasim Abdi said.

The body has been sent for postmortem. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)