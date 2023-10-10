DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran Duped Of Rs 99,999 By Fraudster, Had Just Picked Up A Phone Call

A case has been registered by the Chennai Cyber Crime Police (File)

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran has lodged a complaint that he received a phone call from an unknown person following which about Rs one lakh was debited from his bank account though no detail was shared by him with the caller, police said here on Tuesday. Dayanidhi Maran, a former Union Minister, said in his plaint that he received a phone call on October 8 from an "unknown number." After receiving the call, Rs 99,999 was debited from his bank account.

The complainant said he received calls from an unknown person, claiming to be a bank staff, who sought "transaction details." Though no information was shared with the caller, in a short while, an unauthorised transaction was found to have happened, police said quoting the complaint.

Based on the complaint from the Lok Sabha MP, a case was registered on October 9 by the Cyber Crime Police Station (Central Crime Branch) here.

"Investigation is under process for tracing the fraudsters and a request has been sent to the payment gateway for retrieving the lost amount at the earliest," city police said in a press release.

Police requested the public to be "aware of online banking frauds" and advised them to contact the Cyber Crime helpline number 1930 or register their complaint in the National Cyber Crime reporting portal - www.cybercerime.gov.in in case of any cyber-related complaints.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)