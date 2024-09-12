'Distinct, Influential Voice': President Mourns Sitaram Yechury's Death

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury died following prolonged illness (File)

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday condoled the demise of CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and expressed heartfelt condolences to his family and colleagues.

She said Mr Yechury, a committed ideologue, won friends cutting across the party lines.

The three-time party chief died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Thursday following prolonged illness. He was 72.

Saddened to learn about the demise of CPI (M) general secretary Shri Sitaram Yechury. First as a student leader and then in national politics and as a parliamentarian, he had a distinct and influential voice. Though a committed ideologue, he won friends cutting across the party… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 12, 2024

