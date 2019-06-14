Show Credits, Titles Of Serials In Regional Languages: Centre To Channels

We are not restricting anything, we are adding the Indian languages, Prakash Javadekar said

In a bid to promote Indian languages, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has asked all satellite TV channels to display the casting, credits and titles of Hindi and regional language serials in the respective languages also.

It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting that several Hindi and regional language TV channels display the casting, credits, titles of Hindi and regional language TV serials only in English, an official statement said.

This practise tends to deprive people versed with Hindi and regional languages of the valuable information about casting of TV serials or programmes, it said.

"With a view to enhance outreach and benefit TV viewers of the country, the ministry has advised all private satellite TV channels to consider displaying the casting, credits, titles of Hindi and Regional languages TV serials in the respective languages also," the statement said.

"Today we are issuing an order to all TV channels that whatever the serials they broadcast or whatever the programmes they conduct at the end or beginning titles are given and many times the titles are in English. To promote Indian languages, we have asked channels to give those titles in the language in which the broadcast is made," I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

In addition to that language, if they want to give titles in English also, they are free to do so, he said.

"So, we are not restricting anything, we are adding the Indian languages. We are issuing such orders for cinema also," Mr Javadekar said.