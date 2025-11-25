Someone Asked For The Funniest TV Serial Moments On X. A Viral-Video Riot Followed

Indian daily soaps have given us everything - sprawling families, dramatic showdowns, shocking plot twists, and yes, an entire archive of unintentional comedy. No matter how serious a storyline is meant to be, there is always that one scene that leaves viewers laughing (or confused). From wild camera zooms to characters surviving the most impossible accidents, these moments have practically become a genre of their own.

Social media only amplifies the fun, turning forgotten clips into fresh memes overnight. And that is exactly what happened recently. When an X user asked, “A hilariously stupid scene of a TV serial?”, people flooded the comments with iconic and outright ridiculous videos. Here is a look at some of the best ones.

One user shared a clip from Shaktimaan, showing the superhero (played by Mukesh Khanna) performing his signature swirling move. The text attached to the video read, “Shaktimaan is trapped ‘inside' a computer, printed out like a document, and then comes back to life.”

Often called India's first true superhero series, Shaktimaan ruled the late '90s and early 2000s. The show mixed action, moral lessons and fantastical plots that pushed imagination to its limits.

Another post took everyone straight back to the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya era. Remember the epic meme where Giaa Manek (in the role of Gopi Bahu) can be seen washing the laptop of her husband, Ahem Modi (played by Mohammad Nazim)? That unforgettable scene still lives rent-free in meme history.

One of Star Plus' most popular family dramas, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, became a cultural phenomenon during its long run. The show revolved around the Modi family, their relationships, rivalries and daily household chaos.

A user shared an unbelievable clip where a man falls off a roof while flying a kite. The wild part comes right after - a woman jumps down behind him, grabs a flying kite with one hand (yes, you read that right), and uses the other to stop his fall. Too funny, right? The “AI-generated” scene is pure LOL material.

The clip is from Ishq Ki Dastaan Naagmani. The fantasy drama revolves around shape-shifting serpents, magical powers and high-stakes love stories. The show leans heavily into visual effects and dramatic action sequences.

Someone also shared a clip from a regional drama where a woman survives after getting a headshot. Yes, this can only happen in serials - and that is exactly why these scenes never fail to entertain.

Recalling a sequence from Thapki Pyar Ki, one person wrote, “A gorilla enters the house, falls in love with the heroine, and actually holds her hand.” The clip has once again reminded viewers of the show's wildest and most unexpectedly funny moments.

A popular Colors TV drama, Thapki Pyar Ki, followed the story of Thapki (played by Jigyasa Singh), a kind-hearted woman with a stammer who wins hearts with her resilience. The show dealt with emotional journeys, family drama and Thapki's personal growth.

These clips prove that no matter how much Indian TV evolves, its unintentionally hilarious moments will always have a special place in our hearts (and on our timelines).

