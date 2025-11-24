<i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi</i> Actors Sandeep Baswana And Ashlesha Savant Get Married After 23 Years Of Dating

Sandeep Baswana and Ashlesha Savant, who first met on the sets of Ektaa Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2002, got married on November 16 at Chandrodaya temple in Vrindavan in an intimate ceremony with family members in attendance. The couple shared a joint post to announce their wedding on November 23.

In the loved-up pictures, the couple are seen celebrating the nuptial rituals and posing for the cameras adorably.

The caption read, "And just like that, we stepped into a new chapter as Mr & Mrs...Tradition found its way into our hearts. We are filled with gratitude for all the blessings."

Smriti Irani, who played the iconic character of Tulsi in the primetime show, also congratulated the couple.

Sharing a wedding picture of them, Smriti Irani wrote, "Some love stories take the most interesting turns. They begin not with rituals, but with realism. They promise nothing except companionship. They bring nothing to the table except the honest truth that love may ebb with time, but friendship doesn't. And from that truth begins a beautiful—albeit different—journey.

Ashlesha and Sandeep have always been that way: different, unconventional, wonderfully their own. Madly in love, deeply in sync, and constantly driving friends like me up the wall as we kept breathing down their necks to get married. Well… it seems irritating idiots like me finally got their way! So happy to see them now bound by love and celebrating it through rituals."

For context, Smriti Irani returned to the television with the new version of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which is currently on air.

The couple talked about their intimate wedding and their decision to get married after 23 yers in a conversation with The Times Of India.

Talking about why they chose the temple in Vrindavan, Sandeep said, "Ashlesha and I visited the Vrindavan in April and felt a deep connect with the Radha Krishna temples there. That trip inspired us to get married after being together for 23 years. Our parents are the happiest - they've been waiting for this for a long time. We wanted to keep it simple, and what better than getting married in a Lord Krishna temple."

Ashlesha added, "I feel extreme happiness and gratitude that I am finally married to the love of my life. Vrindavan was the ideal place - we felt a deep connection when we visited. It was an organic, sudden decision, and we chose to keep it private with just our families."

Sandeep joked, "We were tired of answering questions about why we weren't getting married despite being together for so many years. In my mind, Ashlesha and I were always married."

On being asked how it felt after wedding, the actor said, "I don't feel anything different. It was something we were going to do someday, and it finally happened. We're happy, and overwhelmed by the love and blessings." She added, "We feel blessed because we are receiving a lot of love from our friends and well-wishers."

Ashlesha is currently seen in Jhanak, while Sandeep was last seen in Apollena.