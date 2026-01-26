Dismissed From Job, Home Guard Attempts Suicide At Collector's Office

A Home Guard jawan dismissed from service allegedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide inside the Collectorate in Chhattisgarh's Korba city on Monday, police said.

Police recovered a suicide note from the jawan, Santosh Patel, in which he allegedly accused the district commandant and the divisional commandant of the Home Guards of mental harassment, they said.

Patel allegedly consumed pesticide after the Republic Day programme at the Collector's office, and he was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, officials said.

Korba Additional Superintendent of Police Lakhan Patle said Patel had been dismissed from service a few days ago and was reportedly distressed over the action.

Prima facie, it appears that he attempted to take the extreme step due to this reason, he said, adding that a detailed investigation is underway based on the contents of the note.

Patel has levelled serious allegations against District Commandant Anuj Ekka and the Divisional Commandant of Home Guards.

