''Disgusting'': Video Of Tourists Chasing Tibetan Wild Asses In Ladakh Angers Internet

India is home to several beautiful tourist spots which are visited by thousands of people every day. One such pristine destination is Ladakh, known for its snowcapped peaks, clear blue skies, and barren mountains with meandering rivers. While visiting such places, it is important to maintain decorum and sanctity of the place. However, tourists often forget that and display irresponsible behavior.

One such video has surfaced from Ladakh where tourists were spotted chasing a group of wild asses across a dry plain. Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared the video and wrote, ''Tourists chasing Tibetan wild ass in Ladakh. Disgusting.''

Tourists chasing Tibetan wild ass in Ladakh. Disgusting pic.twitter.com/uM4uWVmEaW — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 26, 2023

In the 15-second video, a car can be seen overspeeding and chasing a group of wild asses who are swiftly seen running away from the vehicle. At least six to seven wild asses are seen desperately trying to get away from the speeding car.

Since being shared, the video has angered internet users who slammed the tourists for disturbing and scaring the wildlife. Some demanded punishment for them, while others said that they should be banned from visiting Ladakh. A few Twitter users also tagged the PMO as well as local bureaucrats and requested them to take necessary action.

One user wrote, ''Tourists like these should be banned for a lifetime.'' Another commented, ''Hope they have been penalized, even better if jailed.'' A third added, ''They should be booked under the wildlife act.''

A fourth said, ''Unacceptable behavior! Chasing and disturbing wildlife is not only disrespectful but also harmful to their natural habitat. We should promote responsible and ethical tourism that preserves the beauty and integrity of the environment.''

Another said, ''Shameful! This vehicle should be identified and an example made of these vandals.''

In a similar video that surfaced last year, three tourists were seen driving their SUV in the waters of the pristine Pangong Lake. The video angered many Twitter users who slammed the careless behaviour of the tourists.