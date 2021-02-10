Discussion On Union Budget Likely To Begin First In Rajya Sabha

The first part of the budget session will conclude on February 13.

Departing from the usual practice, the discussion on Union Budget on Wednesday is likely to start first in Rajya Sabha in the ongoing Parliament session. This is only for the sixth time ever that the Upper House will take up the discussion before the Lok Sabha.

Normally, discussion on General Budget is taken up first in Lok Sabha. But in 1955, 1959, 1963, 1965 and 2002, discussion on Budget commenced first in Rajya Sabha.

The discussion on General Budget is listed after consideration of Major Ports Bill in Rajya Sabha, Wednesday. In Lok Sabha, it is listed after the ongoing discussion on Motion of Thanks on the President's address today.

The first part of the budget session will conclude on February 13. The Parliament will again meet on March 8 and the budget session will conclude on April 8.

Presenting the first-ever digital Union Budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month had said that India's fight against COVID-19 continues into 2021.

