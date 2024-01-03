Aviation Body DGCA Took 542 Actions Against Airlines In 2023

It was a 77% increase as compared to the 305 enforcement actions carried out in 2022 (Representational)

In order to enhance safety standards in the aviation industry, Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Wednesday said that a total of 542 enforcement actions were taken in the year 2023 which was a 77 per cent increase as compared to the 305 enforcement actions carried out in 2022.

In a statement, Directorate General of Civil Aviation informed that, in a significant move towards enhancing safety standards in the aviation industry, Directorate General of Civil Aviation has taken stringent measures to ensure compliance with regulations through the conduct of surveillance activities on airlines, aerodrome operators, approved organisations, and aviation personnel under its regulatory control to meet laid-down safety obligations.

Extensive surveillance mechanisms play a pivotal role in safety by mitigating potential safety risks and enhancing safety margins across the industry.

During the year 2023,Directorate General of Civil Aviation intensified its safety oversight efforts and conducted a staggering 5745 surveillances (4039 planned surveillances, 1706 spot checks and night surveillance), which is an all-time high. This marked a notable increase of 26 per cent in surveillance activities compared to the year 2022, emphasising the commitment to ensure compliance and safety within the aviation landscape.

Consequent to the findings of the surveillance conducted, enforcement action on non-compliant personnel, airlines, and other operators was taken. A total of 542 enforcement actions were taken in the year 2023 witnessing a 77 percent increase as compared to the 305 enforcement actions carried out for the year 2022.

Significant enforcement actions for the year 2023 included the suspension of the Approved Training Organisation of Air India and financial penalties on airlines like Air India, Air Asia, Indigo and Spice Jet for various non-compliances. Enforcement actions were also taken against erring pilots and cabin crew, ATCOs, non-scheduled airlines, flying training organizations and aerodrome operators.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation's unwavering commitment to enforcing compliance underscores the critical importance of adhering to safety regulations within the aviation sector to ensure safer skies.

