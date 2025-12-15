Aviation Ministry Officials Review Airport Preps As Fog Descends On Delhi

Officials of the Civil Aviation ministry visited Delhi airport's Operations Control Centre today as fog hit the city in a big way. At least 100 flights were cancelled, and over 300 delayed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24.

Sources said the officials took stock of the situation and reviewed real-time operations.

Amid reports of the CAT III -- an advanced landing system that allows aircraft to land in very low visibility conditions -- not functioning, the Delhi airport said the system is fine. The The Delhi Airport International Limited or DIAL said in a statement that flight movements were conducted under CAT III.

At 6 am, the Air Quality Index or AQI stood at 456 -- making it this season's second-worst.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Later in the day, the Union Environment Minister chaired a review of the anti-pollution action plans of Ghaziabad and Noida, as part of a series of upcoming review meetings for the Delhi-NCR.



