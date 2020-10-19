Direct Flight Between Goa, London Starts Under Air Bubble Arrangement (FILE)

Direct Air India flight between Goa and London commenced from the Goa International Airport on Sunday.

The flight services which has begun on a weekly basis will soon turn into a bi-weekly service from November under the Air Bubble agreement, according to the official Twitter handle of Goa Airport.

"Important day for Goa International Airport. Today Air India starts its direct flight LHR-GOI-LHR, B787. Initially once a week then twice a week from November under Air Bubble. Goa connects to London directly now," the tweet by the handle read.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has entered into air bubble arrangements with multiple countries even though regular international flights remain banned owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

