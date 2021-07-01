Air Bubble Agreement Between Qatar, India Extended Till July 31

Air bubble agreement between Qatar and India was extended till July 31. (Representational)

The air bubble agreement between Qatar and India has been extended till July 31, 2021, the Indian embassy in Qatar said on Thursday.

An announcement was made on Indian Embassy's official Twitter handle that flights have resumed under this arrangement.

"The Air Bubble arrangement between India and Qatar extended for July 2021. The flights have resumed under this arrangement. Thank civil aviation authorities and airlines on both sides for their continued cooperation in providing the requisite air connectivity," the Embassy tweeted.

The agreement had expired on June 30. India had stopped international flights after the spread of COVID-19 and operated flights to different countries on Air Bubble agreement.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the ban on scheduled international flights till July 31. It said the ban on international commercial passenger flights, which was to end on June 30, will remain in place till July 31, 2021.

"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs 1ST of 31st July, 2021," the DGCA circular said.

However, the restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations flights that have been approved by DGCA. It also said that international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis.

