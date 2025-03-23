Gujarat Family's Long Wait After Indian Techie Working In Qatar Detained

Amit Gupta, the country head of IT giant Tech Mahindra in Qatar, was picked up by the Gulf country's State Security on January 1 and has been in detention for the past three months. Mr Gupta, reports say, has been detained in connection with a probe into a data theft case. The techie's wife and elderly parents are now running from pillar to post to ensure his release. Sources in the government have said the Indian Embassy in Qatar is working with Mr Gupta's family and Qatari authorities to find a solution to the problem.

A Shock Detention

Amit Gupta, who moved from Gujarat's Vadodara to the Qatari capital Doha in 2013, was detained on January 1. "He was kept seated for about 48 hours without food. He was then shifted to a room and has been kept there for nearly three months now," his mother Pushpa Gupta told news agency IANS. Asked if they knew the reasons for his detention, she replied, "Someone in the company must have done something, he (Gupta) was arrested because he is the country head."

1 Phone Call Every Week

Ms Gupta said they get a 5-minute call from Amit Gupta every Wednesday and that is their only contact with their son. "We recently went and stayed in Doha for a month. We were allowed to meet him for half an hour after the Indian ambassador's intervention. He told us what he is going through," she said. The couple met Vadodara MP Hemang Joshi for help and he assured them that he would take up the matter with the government.

What Government Has Said

A source in the Ministry of External Affairs said the Indian embassy in Qatar is helping Amit Gupta's family. "Our Embassy in Qatar is aware of the detention of Amit Gupta, an Indian national, by Qatari Authorities in relation to an ongoing investigation. The mission has been in touch with the family, the lawyer representing Amit Gupta and Qatari Authorities on a regular basis. Our Embassy continues to provide all possible assistance in the matter and is closely following the case," the source said.

What Tech Mahindra Has Said

The IT giant has said it is in touch with the family and is providing them necessary support. "We remain in close contact with the family, providing necessary support to them. We are also actively coordinating with authorities in both countries and adhering to the due process. Ensuring the wellbeing of our colleague is our top priority," a Tech Mahindra spokesperson said.