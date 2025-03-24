Who is Amit Gupta, Indian Techie Detained In Qatar On Data Theft Charge

Amit Gupta, Tech Mahindra's country head in Qatar, has allegedly been in detention since January 1 over an alleged data theft case.

His family members have alleged that they are struggling to secure his release.

Who is Amit Gupta?

Amit Gupta was born in Vadodara, Gujarat. He completed his schooling at St Paul's Boarding & Day School, Kolkata, and Don Bosco High School, according to his LinkedIn profile. He pursued B.Tech in Computer Science from Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur. He later earned an MBA degree from the International Management Institute (IMI), New Delhi.

During his college years, he was the editor of the literary magazine 'Abhivyanjana' and played table tennis.

His early career began in 2002 at Emaginative Technologies, Baroda, where he worked as a Business Associate for a year. He also worked at Newgen in the banking vertical. In 2007, he joined Infosys as an Assistant Manager.

In 2010, Mr Gupta joined Nucleus Software Exports as a Business Development Manager. In 2012, he was promoted to Senior Client Manager at Nucleus Software Exports. He also briefly worked as a Visiting Faculty at Alliance Business School, Bengaluru, in 2010, teaching marketing subjects.

In 2013, he moved to Doha, Qatar, and joined Tech Mahindra. He was promoted to Senior Sales Manager in 2016. In April 2022, he became the Region Head for Qatar and Kuwait at Tech Mahindra. He has now been detained in Qatar for the past three months.

Mr Gupta was reportedly held without food for 48 hours before being placed in confinement.

His mother, Pushpa Gupta, claimed he was detained simply for being the country head. The family gets only a five-minute call from him every Wednesday. After an appeal, they were allowed a brief meeting with him.

In a statement on Sunday, Tech Mahindra said they were in close contact with the family, providing necessary support to them. "We are also actively coordinating with authorities in both countries and adhering to the due process. Ensuring the wellbeing of our colleagues is our top priority," it said.

The Indian Embassy in Qatar is in touch with his family and local authorities, sources said.