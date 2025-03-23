What Tech Mahindra Said On Indian Employee Detained In Qatar For 3 Months

IT services firm Tech Mahindra on Sunday said it was in "close contact" with the family of its employee who has been allegedly detained in Qatar in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Amit Gupta, a senior employee at the firm, was detained by authorities in Doha on January 1, his family in Gujarat's Vadodara has alleged.

"We remain in close contact with the family, providing necessary support to them. We are also actively coordinating with authorities in both countries and adhering to the due process. Ensuring the wellbeing of our colleague is our top priority," a Tech Mahindra spokesperson told NDTV.

Mr Gupta has reportedly been detained for stealing data. His family, however, said he is innocent and has been falsely accused of data theft.

"Amit Gupta was detained on January 1 and held for 48 hours without food or water. After that, he was locked in a room, and it has now been three months that he has been held in Doha. The reason for his detention is still unknown," Mr Gupta's mother, Pushpa Gupta, told the news agency IANS.

"Somebody in the company may have done something wrong and since he is the country manager, he has been detained," she added.

Gujarat: Amit Gupta, a Vadodara resident and Tech Mahindra's Country Head in Qatar, has reportedly been held hostage in Doha. His elderly parents, distressed by the situation, reached out to Vadodara MP Hemang Joshi for help



Ms Gupta said she got to know about him from his friend when he didn't pick up their calls for two days.

She also said she had gone to Doha and met him for half an hour.

She also met the Vadodara MP, Hemang Joshi, for help, who assured them that he would take up the matter with the government.

According to sources, the Indian embassy in Qatar is aware of his detention.

Mr Gupta, who is currently Tech Mahindra's Region Head - Qatar and Kuwait - has been associated with the firm for nearly 12 hours, according to his LinkedIn profile.