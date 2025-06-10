5 Qatar-Based Indians Die In Kenya Bus Accident. They Were On A Holiday

At least five Indian nationals, residing in Qatar, were killed after their bus met with an accident in Kenya, where they were on a holiday, the Embassy of India in Doha said on Tuesday.

"A group of 28 Indians from Qatar were visiting Kenya, where their bus met with an unfortunate road accident yesterday," the mission said in a post on X.

As per available information, five Indian nationals have lost their lives in the accident, it said.

A group of 28 Indians from Qatar were visiting Kenya, where their bus met with an unfortunate road accident yesterday. As per available information, 5 Indian nationals have lost their lives in the accident. Officials from HCI Nairobi are on the ground and extending all help (1/2) — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) June 10, 2025

Officials from the High Commission of India in Nairobi are on the ground and extending all help, it added.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic road accident on Ol Jororok-Nakuru Road in Nyandarua County, in which 5 Indian nationals have lost their lives," the High Commission of India in Nairobi posted on X.

"Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. We pray for the swift recovery of the injured. The consular team from the High Commission is on the ground and is in close contact with the local authorities to extend all necessary support. We can be reached at 254 734916532," it added.

We are deeply saddened by the tragic road accident on Ol Jororok-Nakuru Road in Nyandarua County, in which 5 Indian nationals have lost their lives. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. We pray for the swift recovery of the injured.



The consular team from the High… — India in Kenya (@IndiainKenya) June 10, 2025

The Indian mission in Qatar said it was in touch with the Indian Cultural Centre (ICC), Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF) and other community groups in Doha.

"We extend sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have unfortunately passed away. Our Embassy could be reached on mobile number 974 55097295 for queries/assistance," it added.

The Gulf Times newspaper reported that the bus the Indian tourists were travelling in got out of control and fell into a gorge in the northeastern county of Nyandarua.

Citing community sources, the paper said that at least five tourists from south India have been killed in the accident.

However, the identity of the dead is yet to be verified, while 27 are injured and admitted to various hospitals in Kenya, it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)