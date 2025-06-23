'Remain Calm': Centre To 7.45 Lakh Indians As Iran Missiles Hit Qatar

Nearly eight lakh Indians live in Qatar, sources in the External Affairs Ministry told NDTV late Monday, shortly after Iran fired ballistic missiles at a US Air Force base in that country.

The Indian community in Qatar has been advised to "remain calm and indoors".

"In view of the ongoing situation, the Indian community is urged to be cautious... remain calm, stay indoors, and follow instructions and guidance provides by Qatari authorities."

Indian officials in Doha said updates will be posted on official social media channels.

Minutes earlier Iran's Supreme National Security Council confirmed it had fired ballistic missiles at the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar. Tehran stressed the attack had been targeted at the American military facility only, and that urban centres were not damaged. The strike, the Council said, it was retaliation for the US bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities Sunday.

The Council's message - specifically the reference to 'the number of missiles used was the same as the number of bombs that the US used' - has been seen as a message to Washington - that Iran is satisfied with these retaliatory strikes and is willing to stand down.

Iran will, though continue attack Israel, its military leader said.

Iran military chief Major General Abrolrahim Mousavi said on national TV the attack on the US air base in Qatar was because the Americans had "violated our sovereignty... in order to save its proxy in the region; the Zionist regime (i.e., Israel)" and that the Iranian military will continue to "punish (Israel Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu with force till he is brought to misery".

According to the New York Times, US President Donald Trump, rushed to a secure Situation Room to monitor developments in West Asia, does not intend counter-strikes at this time.