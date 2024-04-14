Diplomat Devyani Khobragade Dresses Up As 'Apsara' On Cambodia's New Year

Ms Khobragade is a 1999-batch Indian Foreign Service officer.

The Indian Embassy in Cambodia recently shared images of India's ambassador Devyani Khobrogade from a photoshoot in traditional Cambodian attire, where she is dressed as an 'Apsara'. The Indian envoy dressed up as a 'Khmer Apsara' to extend her wishes to Cambodians on the occasion of Khmer New Year.

"Ambassador Devyani Khobragade has a deep admiration for Khmer culture and tradition. Embracing the spirit of Khmer New Year, she elegantly dressed as a Khmer Apsara, embodying the rich bond of our civilizations. Wishing all our Combodia friends a joyous Khmer New Year celebration,"Indian Embassy in Combodia said on X (formerly Twitter).

Ambassador Devyani Khobragade has a deep admiration for Khmer culture and tradition. Embracing the spirit of Khmer New Year, she elegantly dressed as a Khmer Apsara, embodying the rich bond of our civilizations. Wishing all our 🇰🇭 friends a joyous Khmer New Year celebration pic.twitter.com/5SfQ42g5ln — India in Cambodia (@indembcam) April 13, 2024

In the images, the diplomat is seen in the traditional Cambodian attire, which is depicted in ancient Khmer art and mythology. She paired it wearing traditional golden jewellery and a headgear accompanied by a traditional Khmer sampot, a type of wrap-around skirt.

Ms Khobragade is a 1999-batch Indian Foreign Service officer. In her nearly 24-year career, Ms Khobragade has served in Indian missions in Berlin, Islamabad, Rome and New York. In the MEA headquarters, Ms Khobragade served in several wings including the PAI (Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran), Central Europe, Finance and CPV (Consular Passport, Visa) divisions.

Cambodian New Year, popularly known as Khmer New Year, is usually a three-day public holiday. In Khmer, it is called 'Chaul Chnam Thmey', which means 'enter the new year'. The celebration is based on traditional solar new year and falls either on April 13 or April 14. In Cambodia, it marks the end of the harvest before the beginning of the rainy season.