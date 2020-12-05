'Fulfil Demands Of Our Farmers': Diljit Dosanjh Visits Delhi Border Protest Site

Diljit Dosanjh said the entire country is with farmers.

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh today visited the protest site of the farmers at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) and said farmers' issues should not be diverted by anyone.

Addressing the farmers, he said: "Hats off to all of you farmers, you have created a new history. This history would be narrated to future generations. Farmers' issues shouldn't be diverted by anyone."

He added: "We have only one request from the Centre... please fulfil the demands of our farmers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully and the entire country is with farmers. This agitation is about farmers. Things are twisted on Twitter but the truth is that farmers are protesting peacefully, nobody is talking about bloodshed here," Mr Dosanjh said.

The actor has been vocal about the farmers' protests and has been steadily giving updates to his followers about the protests through social media. Apart from Dosanj, other actors and singers too have supported the farmers'' protests including Ammy Virk, Himanshi Khurana, and Jassi Gill.

Farmers protesting the centre's new farm laws have agreed to a sixth round of talks - scheduled for Wednesday - after today's meeting yielded no breakthrough on the core issue - repeal of three laws that critics have dubbed "black" and "anti-farmer". Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who was part of the centre's negotiating team, told the farmers the government needed more time for internal discussions and said a fresh proposal would be tabled at next week's meeting.

On December 3, the farmers held the fourth round of talks with the Centre and said the government had talked of bringing some amendments to farm laws. In the fourth round of the meeting, farmer leaders suggested the government to hold a special session of the Parliament and sought the abolition of the three farm laws.

Meanwhile, a nationwide shutdown has been called by the protesting farmers on December 8.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.