Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: 5th Round Of Talks Between Farmers, Centre To Be Held Today

Farmers' Protests live updates: The farmers have called a nationwide shutdown on Tuesday.

Here are the live updates on farmers' protests:

Dec 05, 2020 07:40 (IST) India Protests Trudeau's Remarks On Farmers' Agitation: "May Impact Ties"



India on Friday summoned Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel, and told him that the comments made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others in his cabinet on the farmers'' protest constituted an "unacceptable interference" in the country''s internal affairs and these actions, if continued, will have a "seriously damaging" impact on the bilateral ties. (Read full story here

Dec 05, 2020 07:39 (IST) "Block All Roads To Delhi": Farmers Call For 'All-India Bandh' On Tuesday



Farmer union leaders will hold fifth round of talks with the government today over the controversial farm laws that they want repealed. The farmers have called a nationwide shutdown on Tuesday, saying they will occupy all highway toll gates across the country and not allow the government to collect tolls as part of the December 8 strike. (Read full story here